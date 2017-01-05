Huawei's ascent to the top of the solar inverter pile has been swift, with the Chinese company taking its first steps in the industry just three years ago, and now it wants to take another chunk of the PV pie with its FusionSolar Smart PV Solution management system. The deal that it has strung up with Soventix is for both products, which work in harmony with one another for management of solar plants.

The framework agreement will see Huawei become the exclusive supplier of inverter equipment to Soventix and its global pipeline of solar projects. "We are very ecited to be partnering with Huawei as our primary supplier of solar products," commented Soventix CEO Thorsten Preugschas. "This is a significant decision ...

