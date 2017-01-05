Eurostar Joins Eurail Group Giving Pass Holders New Lower Fares and Easier Booking Options

UTRECHT, The Netherlands, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Key Routes Between London & Paris and London & BrusselsNow Bookable Using Eurail Train Passes

Eurail, which simplifies rail travel throughout 28 European countries with its series of flexible rail Passes, is adding Eurostar, the high-speed passenger rail service linking the UK with mainland Europe, to its membership group from 2017 onwards. With the new partnership, Eurail Pass holders travelling on Eurostar will enjoy new special fares and greater availability of seat reservations, providing even more value for money than ever before.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150803/254117LOGO )



Eurail Global and applicable Select and One Country Pass holders looking to discover multiple destinations as they hop on and off Europe's rail network can secure Eurostar Pass holder fares from €30 one way in Standard class or €38 in Standard Premier with their Eurail Pass, making it easier to incorporate a high-speed journey under the Channel into their unique rail journey.

The fares will be available between London, Ebbsfleet and Ashford International and Paris, Brussels, Lille, Calais and Disneyland Paris.

For close to 60 years, Eurail Passes have been providing international visitors the ability to go from local stations to far-flung destinations, stopping wherever they like along the way to explore the cultures, cuisine and characters of Europe.

With Eurail Passes available from three days to three months in duration, they offer great savings for shorter breaks as well as longer escapes, and have a number of bespoke offers for youth, small groups and families, designed with all travellers in mind.

"Rail is a great way to explore Europe, and our new partnership with Eurail offers Pass holders great value fares, so it's never been easier to use our stylish and comfortable cross-Channel services as part of a European adventure," said Darren Williams, Head of Sales, Eurostar.

"We have long anticipated this Eurail-Eurostar partnership and know it will be incredibly well-received by Eurail customers," said Silvia Fischer, Eurail Group G.I.E. Sales & Marketing Manager. "Particularly as Eurostar stations are cantered on thriving hub destinations, the addition of this new service for Pass holders makes exploring Europe in 2017 all the more attractive."

Offering a seamless city-centre to city-centre journey, a generous baggage allowance with no weight restrictions, free wi-fi and over 300 hours of on board entertainment on the new e320 trains, a Eurostar journey is a great addition to any European rail adventure.

For more information or to book a Eurostar Pass holder fare visitEurail.com, selected Eurail points of sale, or call the Eurostar contact centre on +44 (0)1233 617 575. Note: this special fare is available to Eurail Pass holders only.

Eurail Passes can be booked up to 11 months in advance and used to travel in up to 28 European countries. Available from a worldwide network of Authorized General Sales Agents, Eurail Passes offer travellers the flexibility to create their own unique rail itinerary across Europe. For more information, visit: http://www.eurailgroup.org/eurail-vendors.

Suggested Tweet:@Eurail & @Eurostar partner: use Passes to cross Channel to mainland Europe http://www.eurail.com Train TravelTuesday Eurail London

About Eurail G.I.E.

Established in 2001, Eurail Group G.I.E. is the organisation dedicated to the management of Eurail and Interrail products, for both non-European and European residents respectively. Owned by over 35 railway and shipping companies, Eurail Group G.I.E. partners with hotels, transport companies and attractions to offer additional special benefits to all Eurail Pass holders. Visit http://www.eurailgroup.org for further information.

About Eurostar

1.Eurostar is the high-speed train service linking St Pancras International, Ebbsfleet International, Ashford International, Paris, Brussels, Lille, Calais, Disneyland Resort Paris, Avignon and the French Alps.

2.The current Eurostar train was first introduced into service in 1994 carrying 750 passengers and operating at speeds of up to 300kph. Since then, the fleet of 28 trains has carried more than 150million passengers between London and the Continent. Following their refurbishment these trains will continue to form a core part of the Eurostar fleet. The new e320 will carry around 900 passengers

at speeds of up to 320kph.

3.Eurostar was established in 1994 as a partnership between three railway companies: SNCF, SNCB and LCR (London and Continental Railways). On 1 September 2010, Eurostar became a single, unified corporate entity owned by three shareholders: SNCF, SNCB and LCR. LCR's holding was transferred to the Treasury in 2014, and sold by the UK government to a consortium comprising Caisse de Depot et Placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Hermes Infrastructure on 28th May 2015.

4.Eurostar is a founder member of Railteam, a partnership between Europe's leading high-speed train operators that is developing simpler ways to book and travel on the fast-expanding, European high-speed rail network.

5.Eurostar and Eurotunnel are entirely separate companies. Eurostar operates high-speed passenger trains, while Eurotunnel operates vehicle shuttle services and the Channel Tunnel itself. Eurostar is Eurotunnel's biggest customer.