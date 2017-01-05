Information From Altor Regarding the Public Offer to the Shareholders of Transcom

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Jan 05, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Offer is not being made, and this press release may not be distributed, directly or indirectly, in or into, nor will any tender of shares be accepted from or on behalf of holders in, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa or the United States of America, or any other jurisdiction in which the making of the Offer, the distribution of this press release or the acceptance of any tender of shares would contravene applicable laws or regulations or require further offer documents, filings or other measures in addition to those required under Swedish law.

On 21 December 2016, Altor AB ("Altor") announced a recommended cash offer to the shareholders of Transcom WorldWide AB ("Transcom" or the "Company") to tender all their shares in Transcom to Altor (the "Offer").

On 22 December 2016 Altor announced that SEB SICAV 2 - SEB Listed Private Equity Fund and SEB Alternative Strategies SICAV - SEB Industrial Opportunities (together the "SEB funds"), that are two of the owners in Transcom that have undertaken to accept the Offer subject to certain conditions, because of an operational mistake had reduced their total holding in Transcom from approximately 13.0% of the shares and votes in Transcom to below 10% of the shares and votes in Transcom, as was set out in a shareholding notification that was announced on 22 December 2016.

SEB Investment Management AB, that manages the SEB funds, has on 5 January 2017 through a shareholding notification announced a shareholding in Transcom that again exceeds 10% of the shares and votes in Transcom.

Altor discloses the information provided herein pursuant to the Takeover Rules.

The information was submitted for publication on 5 January 2017, 2.30 p.m. CET.

