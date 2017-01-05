Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 5, 2017) - Bearing Resources Ltd. (TSXV: BRZ) (the "Company" or "Bearing") is pleased to announce that Mr. Benjamin Asuncion has been appointed as Vice President, Business Development of the Company.

Over the past decade, Mr. Asuncion has accumulated extensive experience in the capital markets and the natural resources sector. In 2007, Mr. Asuncion joined Haywood Securities Inc., a privately owned Canadian sell side brokerage firm, as a research associate working within the mining space focusing on precious and platinum group metals. During his tenure at Haywood, he has been involved in a number of sectors including oil and gas, technology and telecom, in addition to his core focus on mining. He subsequently advanced to become a sell-side research analyst in 2012 covering companies from exploration through to production in the precious metals and lithium space. Prior to joining Haywood, Benjamin was involved in the management of an endowment fund at Simon Fraser University (SFU). Mr. Asuncion holds a Bachelor of Business degree from SFU with concentrations in finance, accounting and management science.

Jeremy Poirier, Bearing's president and chief executive officer, commented: "We are delighted to add someone of Ben's experience to our team. I am confident he will prove to be invaluable asset for our team and greatly benefit our shareholders moving forward."

In connection with his appointment, Mr. Asuncion has been granted 225,000 incentive stock options ("Options"). Each Option allows him to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.58 for a period of five years.

About Bearing

Bearing is an exploration and development company. On December 9, 2016, it entered into a Binding LOI agreement (the "Binding LOI") with Li3 Energy Inc. to acquire the advanced advanced-stage Maricunga project located in Chile (the "Maricunga Project"), which represents one of the highest-grade development opportunities in the Americas. Assuming completion of the transactions contemplated by the Binding LOI, Bearing will have an undivided 17.7% interest in the project with all expenditures through to the delivery of a Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) fully-funded by its joint-venture partners. The Maricunga Project has had in excess of US$25 million of exploration to date. Bearing currently holds a portfolio of prospective, grass-roots exploration projects in gold district of the Yukon near Golden Predator.