

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) said that its fourth-quarter comparable sales to date are approximately flat.



The company continues to expect fourth quarter earnings per share within the range of $0.37 to $0.39 per share, consistent with its previous guidance.



Jay Schottenstein, Chief Executive Officer said, 'The holiday sales season was choppy and highly promotional, but overall, I'm pleased that we are meeting many of our objectives for the quarter. We had a strong Thanksgiving shopping period, and despite traffic weakness in the malls leading into Christmas, our online sales for both American Eagle and Aerie were strong throughout the season.'



American Eagle's earnings guidance excludes potential asset impairment and restructuring charges. The company will release fourth quarter and fiscal 2016 results on March 1, 2017.



