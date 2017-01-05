MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- This year's enrollment period for Affordable Care Act (ACA) insurance endured a presidential election in its midst, one that resulted in a president-elect who has vowed to repeal and replace Obamacare. To further complicate matters, deadlines for getting active ACA coverage by January 1st varied across the country. Approximately three dozen states using HealthCare.gov saw their deadline extended by several days as did residents in California. Against this background, AgileHealthInsurance conducted a nationwide poll that asked, "With changes in states' Obamacare insurance application deadlines & Trump's plans to repeal/replace Obamacare, are you confident you understand Obamacare's enrollment rules?"

Only one-in-four respondents claimed that they were confident they understood the ACA's enrollment rules. Over half of the respondents (58 percent) either didn't understand the ACA enrollment rules or expressed uncertainty regarding these rules. The most popular answer to the survey question was "I don't understand the rules." This answer was selected by over four-in-ten respondents.

"With less than a month left until the end of Obamacare's sign-up period, uncertainty over enrollment rules presents a serious risk for consumers," noted Bruce Telkamp, CEO of AgileHealthInsurance. "Regardless of the health insurance product they prefer, consumers need some form of quality health coverage to access affordable healthcare and to protect them from bankruptcy in the event of a major medical event."

For those who miss the ACA enrollment deadline or choose to ignore it, short-term health insurance will continue to be available in 2017 as a coverage option while these consumers are locked out of the ACA market until the next enrollment period. Unlike the ACA, the pending Trump administration has made no criticisms of this insurance product nor has the administration threatened "repeal and replace" as it has with the ACA. Consequently, the short-term health insurance has sustained its position within the insurance market as a safety net for consumers who are temporarily excluded from the Obamacare market or merely desire an alternative to Obamacare health plans.

