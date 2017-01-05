PORTLAND, OR and LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- IOTAS, an innovator in premier smart apartment technology, today introduced the IOTAS Connect, the first enterprise-level smart home hub designed to meet the unique needs of the multi-family rental market.

IOTAS Connect enables apartment developers and managers to efficiently and cost-effectively digitize and control their entire property -- from inside the unit to the common spaces -- with a centralized dashboard delivering smart home amenities to environmentally conscious, tech-savvy renters. By providing Internet connectivity to other Internet of Things (IoT) devices, IOTAS Connect can communicate with every device in the home, even when an apartment is vacant, providing management with unique capabilities to monitor unoccupied units.

Smart home adoption has established a foothold among almost 20 percent of U.S. broadband households, the majority of which are homeowners, according to Parks Associates.

"The highest level of purchase intention for smart home devices is expressed by young adults in the millennial generation (40 percent), many of whom live in apartments and rental properties," said Brad Russell, research analyst at Parks Associates. "The development of smart home applications, like IOTAS, for the unique lifestyle situations of apartment renters and building owners will help bring sought-after technology to the one-third of U.S. consumers who are not homeowners."

With IOTAS, developers can attract a greater number of prospects and more quickly rent their properties for a premium by offering advanced IoT functionality, while lowering their management and utility costs.

Unlike many point solutions often used in apartments today, IOTAS Connect integrates with all lights, outlets, thermostats, door locks, fans and multi-sensor devices throughout a property, enabling residents to remotely access their home via a smartphone app, while also delivering powerful, scalable functionality to property managers and owners for buildingwide control and oversight.

"Today's rental market is hyper competitive. No longer are luxury amenities, like spa services and high-end kitchens, enough. In order to future-proof their properties, developers must find new ways to attract and retain tenants," said Sce Pike, founder and CEO of IOTAS. "IOTAS Connect meets the needs of developers, property managers and renters alike, digitizing the entire property and giving them all the control they individually desire."

The IOTAS platform can be installed during construction or retrofits. By placing IOTAS Connect hubs in each unit and common spaces, IOTAS will enable developers to reduce their overall energy costs and control vacant units with a touch of a button from the dashboard. IOTAS also allows them to track potential water, heating/cooling and electrical issues, so maintenance can address them before they become widespread problems for tenants.

A technology agnostic device, the IOTAS Connect hub drives the entire smart home ecosystem, controlling products from Honeywell, Nest, Echo, Schneider and GE, as well as outlets, lights, thermostats, sensors and locks from a growing list of other vendors. IOTAS Connect supports automatic pairing and provisioning with these devices, delivering a turnkey process that allows new residents to be up-and-running and controlling their apartment with the IOTAS smart phone app in a matter of minutes. With advanced machine learning capabilities, IOTAS Connect can over time adapt to resident behavior and fully automate energy savings initiatives.

IOTAS was recently named a CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree for its ability to addresses the challenges property developers and owners face when trying to deliver the complete connected home experience that today's technology-savvy renters.

IOTAS is demonstrating the IOTAS Connect hub and its full smart apartment platform at CES in Eureka Park, booth #51541. If you would like to set up a meeting during CES, contact matt@iotashome.com.

About IOTAS

IOTAS, which stands for IoT as a Service, is a Portland, Ore.-based developer of a smart home platform for the rental market. The company enables property developers to easily and quickly install smart outlets, switches, thermostats, door locks, sensors and more by streamlining the set-up and deployment process. With this premium offering, building owners and operators can attract new tenants and premium rents, while lowering utility and management costs. IOTAS, which was founded in 2014, is venture funded by Creative Ventures, Portland Seed Fund, National Science Foundation and Oregon Best. For more information, visit www.iotashome.com.

