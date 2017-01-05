MESA, AZ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Iveda® (OTCQB: IVDA), worldwide enabler of cloud-based video surveillance and data management through the licensing of its Sentir® platform, today announced the launch of its IvedaHome doorbell security camera. The doorbell camera is a standalone product that retails for about $149 in the U.S. It can also be bundled with Iveda's IvedaHome automation and security system.

Iveda's doorbell camera is a DIY (do-it-yourself) product that can easily be installed to replace the existing doorbell in most homes or offices. It serves as eyes and ears to what's outside the front door using a smartphone or tablet.

"Seeing how well the product works from initial reseller installations overseas and how cool the features are, I installed one myself at my house and got everything up and running within half an hour," said David Ly CEO of Iveda. "If you're not a DIY person, it's a low-voltage device that any handyman can set up for you."

When someone rings the doorbell, all family members with the app on their devices will get an alert. Whoever pushes the answer button first on the phone app can start a conversation with the person who rang the doorbell. This can be accomplished whether you are at home or away and the person at the door will be unable to tell the difference.

The doorbell does not need to be pushed for the camera to capture events. Iveda's doorbell camera serves as a surveillance camera, equipped with a PIR (passive infrared) motion detector sensor. The camera will detect motion even the human eye cannot. This means motion can be detected at night and even when the lights are off. When motion is detected, an alert will be sent to the same devices and each can use the app to verify what is going on outside the door.

Iveda will sell the doorbell cameras through worldwide security integrators, telecoms and other distributors.

"Before we focused on telecoms, we had a reseller program with security integrators in the U.S. I think a good way to re-engage is with a functional, cool new product that will excite their customers," said Ly. "It's a simple but effective product that does what it's supposed to do: see who's on the other side of the door before you open it and doubles as a remotely-accessible security camera."

The doorbell camera is geared toward residential customers and offices with a secure entrance. It transmits live streaming video and records on an SD card. Cloud recording is available if bundled with IvedaHome, Iveda's smarthome product.

"We are thrilled with this new product and we will continue to bring innovative products to create and meet market demand for our partners and for Iveda to generate new revenue," said Ly.

Iveda and Sentir are registered trademarks of Iveda Solutions, Inc. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

About Iveda

Iveda® (OTCQB: IVDA) licenses its Sentir® cloud video surveillance and data management platform. This enables service providers a plug-and-play cloud video surveillance offering for a monthly recurring revenue. Sentir utilizes a proprietary video streaming and Big Data storage technology. Iveda has a SAFETY Act Certification from the Department of Homeland Security as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology Provider. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol "IVDA." For more information call (480) 307-8700 or visit www.iveda.com. To follow Iveda visit www.facebook.com/ivedasolutions, www.twitter.com/ivedasolutions or www.linkedin.com/company/iveda-solutions.

This release includes forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary materially from those expected. Iveda's business is subject to significant risks and uncertainties described more thoroughly in the Company's SEC filings, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 and its subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by such risk factors, and readers are advised to consider such factors carefully. Iveda undertakes no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:

Iveda

Luz A. Berg

Chief Marketing Officer

480 307-8700

lberg@iveda.com



