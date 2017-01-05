LAS VEGAS, NV and TIBURON, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Drones narrowly miss colliding with airplanes, autonomous vehicles are running stop signs and augmented reality game characters are appearing in churches. The latest innovative location-aware applications and devices unveiled every year at CES continue to transform our lives, but too often lack an understanding of the rules of space that govern our everyday world.

Bay Area-based startup GeoNet™ solves this problem with a globally deployed platform able to distribute the rules of space to millions of autonomous devices. Applications and devices will now be able to consume three-dimensional geometry, embedded with the rules and permissions associated with each designated area. GeoNet aims to become the defacto standard for creating SmartFences, geofences with embedded rules of space, by providing free SDKs to developers and launching the first public geofence registry.

"We're not simply providing situational awareness for users to make decisions, we're caching the physical parameters and rules of space on board every device, so the devices themselves know how to stay out of trouble. If the FAA publishes restricted airspace, drones can be limited where they can fly, whether they can take pictures or if they can even take off and land. Driverless cars can have speed limits and bike lane geometries on board. Game companies can tune to museums, churches, bridges and roadways to ensure characters don't appear there. The use cases are limitless," said CEO Sean Eilers.

"This is a new form of Internet property," explains Ben Tally, CIO and Inventor. "While GeoNet empowers property owners, it also enables developers in building functional applications that take advantage of the physical rules defined by the owner." Until now, creating a geofence has been difficult and specific to a single application. With the exponential growth of both machines and applications, the company believes it is time to take control of physical environments and build smart geofences as large as a country or as small as a matchbox. Every municipality, business or private citizen can now own, manage and publish the rules of their virtual space. "The IoT era is here and we need to tell the machines how to behave," Tally summarized.

About GeoNet

GeoNet is a leader in the emerging digital geospatial industry, providing context to applications and devices in order to make autonomous decisions. While still in private beta, GeoNet will demonstrate the company's patent-protected technology at the Vuzix drone-racing track, temporarily staged on the pool deck of the Westgate Hotel, at 11:00AM on Friday, Jan 6th. The company will also discuss their pioneering technology with the media at the annual ShowStoppers event on Thursday, January 5th, at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

Next Step

GeoNet's patent-protected technology focuses on delivery, embedded technology, geofence registration/verification/certification services, and global geospatial standards. GeoNet is targeting customers in enterprise, government, aerospace, security and identity platforms.

Join the beta SDK by sending your contact information and email address to the to info@geo.network.

Media Contact:

Dan Chmielewski for GeoNet

Madison Alexander PR

C: 949-231-2965

Email Contact



