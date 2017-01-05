SI Group Announces Executive Leadership Changes

SCHENECTADY, New York, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --SI Group, a leading global manufacturer of chemical intermediates, specialty resins, and solutions, announced today a realignment of the company's executive leadership team.

The following role changes took effect on January 1, 2017:

Stephen Haller has assumed the role of Senior Vice President, North America;

Philip Ingham has assumed the role of Senior Vice President, Strategy & New Business Development;

Paul Tilley has assumed the role of Senior Vice President, Business Excellence & Global Key Accounts; and

Andreas Missy (new to the executive team) has assumed the role of Vice President, Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

These changes follow the announced retirement of William Scheffer, Vice President, Operational Excellence, whose tenure with the company extended beyond 35 years. Andreas Missy, the newest addition to the executive team, previously served as the company's Senior Director of Finance for Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The remaining moves support the company's strategic focus on world-class performance.

"These organizational changes expand upon the key competencies and capabilities of our leadership team," said Frank Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer. "The realignment positions us to successfully integrate and grow acquired new businesses in 2017, as part of our growth strategy."

Other members of SI Group's executive leadership team include:

Frank A. Bozich, President and Chief Executive Officer

Richard P. Barlow, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Christopher K. Cornille, Vice President, Supply Chain Services

Emmanuel Hess, Vice President, Asia Pacific

Thomas J. Masterson, Vice President and General Counsel

Deborah Patterson, Vice President, Global Human Resources

João Paulo Porto, Vice President, South America

About SI Group

SI Group is a leading global developer and manufacturer of chemical intermediates, specialty resins, and solutions that are critical to the quality and performance of countless industrial and consumer goods. Founded in 1906 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, SI Group is a family-owned company with over 2,700 employees worldwide. SI Group operates over 20 manufacturing facilities on five continents with over $1 billion in annual sales. In 2016, SI Group received a silver award for corporate social responsibility by EcoVadis, and is ranked among the top 13 percent of more than 25,000 worldwide companies. SI Group is The Substance Inside. For more information, visitwww.siigroup.com.

