UL Debuting New Services at Global Toy Fairs

UL to Debut the New UL Toy Safety Enhanced Certification Mark and UL SmartInsights' at Toy Fairs Across the Globe.

NORTHBROOK, Illinois, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --UL Consumer and Retail Services (CRS) is proud to announce the debuts of the UL Toy Safety Enhanced Certification Mark and UL SmartInsights' at numerous Toy Fairs around the world.

The UL Toy Safety Enhanced Certification Mark is a revolutionary new offering provided by UL CRS. UL's Toy Safety Certification Mark brings heightened credibility to the product's safety and compliance, and can help manage supply chain risk through detailed factory quality systems audits, product inspections and testing at various points in the supply chain. This mark will allow retailers, suppliers, wholesalers, and manufacturers to differentiate their product and demonstrate to their client base that they make safety and quality a priority, and will empower the trust of a UL Mark to consumers. UL's toy safety certification program is based on conformity assessments to the US specification, ASTM F963-16 Standard Consumer Safety Specification for Toy Safety, and is expected to expand to cover other global toy safety regulations.

UL SmartInsights' is a library of regulatory information, organized in a user-friendly interface to help achieve global compliance. The system helps users to keep track of constantly changing requirements, search for regulations using custom metadata fields, compare key compliance requirements across regulations, and more. UL SmartInsights' will give consumer product manufacturers confidence in their compliance program and the information to easily expand to new regions.

Both offerings will be revealed at the following Toy Shows:

Hong Kong Toys and Game Fair (HKTDC) in Hong Kong on January 9-12, 2017

on British Toy and Hobby Association (BTHA) Toy Fair in London on January 24-26, 2017

on Spielwarenmesse Toy Fair in Nuremburg on February 1-6, 2017

Toy Industry Association, Inc. (TIA) Toy Fair in New York City on February 18-21, 2017

These events will mark the first public appearance of these two new service offerings.

To learn more about the UL Toy Safety Enhanced Certification Mark, UL SmartInsights' or UL's Toy Fair booths, please click here or contact:

Brendan Locke Hendrik Dold Marketing Specialist North America Marketing Manager EMEA LA UL Consumer and Retail Services UL Consumer and Retail Services



UL Verification Services, Inc. UL International GmbH 85 John Road Sachsenring 69 Canton, MA 02021, USA 50677 Cologne, Germany



T: +1.781.644.1695 T: +49(0)2219953808 E: Brendan.Locke@ul.com E. Hendrik.Dold@ul.com



Joanne Yuen Grainne Styles Marketing Manager Greater China Commercial Director Global UL Consumer and Retail Services UL Consumer and Retail Services



UL VS Hong Kong Ltd. UL International-Singapore Pte. Ltd. 17/F Tower B, Regent Centre 1 Fusionopolis Walk 63 Wo Yi Hop Road #10-01 Solaris South Tower Kwai Chung, New Territories, Hong Kong Singapore 138628



T: +852-31752861 T: +65 6274 0702 E: Joanne.Yuen@ul.com E: Grainne.Styles@ul.com

About UL

UL fosters safe living and working conditions for people everywhere through the application of science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. The UL Mark engenders trust enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. We test, inspect, audit, certify, validate, verify, advise and train and we support these efforts with software solutions for safety and sustainability. To learn more about us, visit UL.com.

Brendan Locke

Marketing Specialist North America

UL Consumer and Retail Services

T: +1.781.644.1695

E: Brendan.Locke@ul.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/325015/ul_enterprise_logo.jpg