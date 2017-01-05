OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- Healthcare Leaders Income ETF, (the "Fund") announces an expected monthly distribution amount for the following twelve months commencing January 31, 2017 of $0.0583 per Unit (TSX: HHL) or $0.70 per annum. This monthly distribution amount remains the same as the regular monthly distribution paid by the Fund since its inception.

The Fund has been established to provide Unitholders with exposure in an equally-weighted portfolio of Equity Securities of 20 Healthcare Issuers from the Healthcare Leaders Investable Universe that have a market capitalization of at least US$5 billion at the time of investment and meet certain investment characteristics.

The Fund's investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with:

i. the opportunity for capital appreciation; ii. monthly cash distributions; and iii.lower overall volatility of the Portfolio returns than would otherwise by experienced by owning the Equity Securities of Healthcare Leaders directly.

To achieve lower overall volatility of portfolio returns, the Fund will generally write covered call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities. The level of covered call option writing may vary based on market volatility and other factors.

You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of the Fund(s) on the TSX. If the units are purchased or sold on the TSX, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the Fund(s) and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them. There are ongoing fees and expenses associated with owning units of an investment fund. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. An investment fund must prepare disclosure documents that contain key information about the fund. You can find more detailed information about the fund in these documents.

