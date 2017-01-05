VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- International Wastewater Systems Inc. (the "Company") (CSE: IWS)(CSE: IWS.CN)(FRANKFURT: IWI)(OTC PINK: INTWF) is pleased to announce that Mr. Steve Moddemeyer, Mr. Qu Yuxiu and Mr. Alfred Ng, have joined as members of the IWS Advisory Board (see bios below).

IWS's Advisory Board was established to formally leverage the Company's network of renewable energy experts and industry leaders already supporting the adoption of IWS technology around the world.

Lynn Mueller, CEO of IWS commented: "These new advisory board additions bring to IWS significant international project expertise in the global HVAC and renewable energy market. We are fortunate to heave each of Mr. Moddemeyer, Mr. Ng and Mr. Yuxiu currently supporting IWS projects in China and the United States".

Mr. Steve Moddemeyer

Steve Moddemeyer has over 24 years of experience leading governments, land owners, and project teams towards increased sustainability. He is a principal at CollinsWoerman, a Seattle-based architecture, planning, and sustainable development firm, and previously served as Senior Strategic Advisor to Seattle Public Utilities and the Seattle Department of Planning and Development. He specializes in advanced sustainability strategies for cities, utilities, and Tribes.

Mr. Moddemeyer has worked globally with the International Water Association to help launch the Cities of the Future program (http://www.iwa-network.org/programs/cities-of-the-future/), which seeks to help cities build infrastructure appropriate for the rapidly escalating challenges they face in the 21st century.

Steve is currently leading the development of resilience performance standards in Boulder County, Colorado and works with the National Academy of Sciences on a resilience pilot project in the Seattle region. He was the principal author of the Seattle Green Factor, a powerful land use regulation, and led the Sustainable District Study for the Yesler Terrace redevelopment in Seattle that identified cost-effective district scale approaches for sustainable energy, water and solid waste.

Mr. Qu Yuxiu

Mr. Qu Yuxiu is President of Beijing Ruibaoli Thermal Technology Co., Ltd., (BRTT), a leader in the manufacturing and installation of wastewater heat exchange systems in China with a track record of successful projects including the Beijing South Train Station (1.5 million square feet), Beijing Kunlun Hall (1.1 million square feet) and the Shenyang District Energy System (3.5 million square feet). BRTT has installed thermal heat recovery projects in 17 Chinese provinces and 20 cities, serving over 50 million square feet of new and retro-fit real estate projects.

Mr. Alfred Ng

Mr. Alfred Ng is an engineer with over 40 years' experience in the HVAC industry. Mr. Ng co-founded and established numerous manufacturing facilities in China since 1985, and is currently the Chairman & Co-Founder of Mammoth China. Mr. Ng is a pioneer in the geothermal energy industry in China, and has worked as an advisor to the Canadian Government Energy Saving Project with the Chinese Ministry of Construction. His renewable energy products have been used in thousands of projects around the world, totaling more than 200 million square feet of development over the last ten years. His many awards include: Top Ten Leaders in Building Energy Saving in China in 2009, Pioneer in China Geothermal Heat Pump Industry in 2010, Top Ten China HVAC Outstanding Entrepreneur in 2010, Best Leader in China HVAC Sales & Marketing in 2011. Mr. Ng holds a B.Sc. in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Manitoba in Canada, and is a Life Member of ASHRAE and an International Representative for The International Ground Source Heat Pump Association (IGSHPA).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Lynn Mueller, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

About International Wastewater Systems Inc.

International Wastewater Systems Inc. is a world leader in thermal heat recovery. IWS systems recycle thermal energy from wastewater, generating the most energy efficient and economical systems for heating, cooling & hot water for commercial, residential and industrial buildings. IWS is publicly traded in Canada (CSE: IWS), the United States (OTC: INTWF) and Germany (FRANKFURT: IWI).

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Yaron Conforti

CFO and Director

(416) 716-8181

yaron.conforti@iws-sharc.com



