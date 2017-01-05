BEDFORD, Mass., 2017-01-05 14:55 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH), a leading global provider of self-service data preparation and fast data analytics solutions, announced today that it has scheduled the company's first quarter of fiscal year 2017 earnings conference call for Thursday, January 26, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



To access the conference call, the toll-free dial in number is (800) 362-0574. Internationally, the call may be accessed by dialing (785) 424-1226. The conference call will be broadcast live on the Internet at http://www.investorcalendar.com/IC/CEPage.asp?ID=175532. It is recommended that listeners register to participate and download any necessary audio software from the website 15 minutes prior to the scheduled call. An archived replay of the broadcast will be available for 90 days at the same location.



Datawatch plans to issue its first quarter of fiscal year 2017 earnings release at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 25, 2017, the day before the conference call.



About Datawatch Corporation Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ-CM: DWCH) enables ordinary users to achieve extraordinary results with their data. Only Datawatch can unlock data from the widest variety of sources and prepare it for use in visualization and analytics tools, or for other business processes. When real-time visibility into rapidly changing data is critical, Datawatch also enables users to analyze streaming data, even in the most demanding environments, such as capital markets. Organizations of all sizes in more than 100 countries worldwide use Datawatch products, including 93 of the Fortune 100. The company is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts, with offices in New York, London, Frankfurt, Stockholm, Singapore and Manila. To learn more about Datawatch or download a free version of its enterprise software, please visit: www.datawatch.com.



