VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- AsiaBaseMetals Inc. (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: ABZ) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Henry Park, previously an Advisory Board Member, to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Park, the Chief Investment Officer of Foundation Capital, was formerly a partner at Vulcan Mining, a mining private equity investment platform of Soros Fund Management. Prior to Vulcan Mining, Mr. Park held the position of managing director and commodity strategist at Electrum Group; after being for several years, the commodity analyst at Soros Fund Management where he focused on commodity investing in public and private equities and futures.

"It's my pleasure to welcome Henry to the Board of Directors of AsiaBaseMetals Inc. Having had the pleasure of working together with Henry in the past, while Henry was on the Advisory Board of AsiaBaseMetals and on the board of several companies, including companies trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, I'm sure the Company will benefit from Henry's knowledge and relationships as it moves forward to build shareholder value for all shareholders through development and acquisition of mining and other business opportunities," stated Chairman of the Board & CEO, Raj Chowdhry.

Mr. Park holds a M.B.A. from Columbia University and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain disclosure in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied certain factors and assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable. However, the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

AsiaBaseMetals Inc.

Raj Chowdhry

Chief Executive Officer

info@asiabasemetals.com



