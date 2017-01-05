KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 5, 2017 at 16:00



Konecranes has on January 5, 2017, received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holding of Terex Deutschland GmbH in Konecranes Plc's shares and votes has exceeded 20 percent.



Total positions of Terex Deutschland GmbH on January 5, 2017:



% of % of shares and Total Total number of shares voting rights of shares and and through financial both voting rights voting instruments (B) in % of issuer rights (A+B) (A) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation of 23.65% - 23.65% 82,872,342 the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous - - - notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



Shares and voting rights



Class/type Number of shares Number of shares % of shares and % of shares and of shares and voting and voting voting rights voting rights ISIN code rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI40002329 19,600,000 - 23.65 - 96 Class B shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL 19,600,000 - 23.65 - --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Terex Deutschland GmbH holds the acquired shares in the issuer directly. Terex Deutschland GmbH is 100% owned and controlled by Terex Germany GmbH & Co. KG, which is 100% owned and controlled by Terex European Holdings B.V, which is 100% owned and controlled by Terex Netherlands Holdings B.V, which is 100% owned and controlled by Terex Corporation. Terex Corporation is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity.



KONECRANES PLC



Miikka Kinnunen Vice President, Investor Relations



FURTHER INFORMATION Mr. Miikka Kinnunen, Vice President, Investor Relations, tel. +358 (0) 20 427 2050



Konecranes is a world-leading group of Lifting Businesses™, serving a broad range of customers, including manufacturing and process industries, shipyards, ports and terminals. Konecranes provides productivity enhancing lifting solutions as well as services for lifting equipment of all makes. The Group has 18,000 employees at 600 locations in 50 countries. Konecranes class A share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (symbol: KCR).



DISTRIBUTION Nasdaq Helsinki Major media www.konecranes.com