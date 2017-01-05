TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - January 05, 2017) - ViXS Systems Inc. ("ViXS" or the "Company") (TSX: VXS), a pioneer and leader in media processing solutions, has partnered with Geniatech on a white label OEM ready Over-the-Air (OTA) dual tuner streaming product, CordCutter TV Dual to be demonstrated at CES 2017. By working closely with Geniatech (http://www.geniatech.com/) on the development which is based on the recently announced XCode 5516, this CordCutter TV Dual product is now available for ordering as a white labeled solution for OEMs looking for a multi-client OTA streaming product allowing consumers to view free HDTV OTA content on a variety of mobile and home video devices.

Geniatech, a leading product and technology provider for free-to-air TV, has designed a cost effective dual tuner OTA streaming product using the XCode 5516 with its built-in real-time hardware dual transcoding which is critical for delivering high quality OTA video services. The CordCutter TV Dual product includes a sleek small form factor enclosure with a standard RF connector, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, micro SD card and external USB connectors for external storage options.

"Geniatech continues to extend its family of OTA streaming products based on the ViXS line of OTA SoCs, initially starting with the ViXS XCode 5505 single stream SoC and now using the latest offering XCode 5516," said Mr. Fang, CEO of Geniatech. "As the OTA streaming market continues to expand, Geniatech is establishing itself as the leader in providing cost effective, sleek looking white labeled OTA streaming solutions allowing OEMs to penetrate this exponentially growing market quickly and easily."

The CordCutter TV Dual white label solution comes with the following features:

Dual tuner support for ATSC OTA reception

Support for Ethernet and Wi-Fi streaming to video devices

Mirco SD Card and USB connectors for external storage

Built-in dual hardware HD to HD real-time transcoding

Advanced real-time OTA streaming server

Client application support for a variety of devices including Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, AppleTV, Chromecast, PCs and Macs as well as iOS and Android smartphones and tablets

Simple channel listing for easy selection

Low power / small form factor design

"This newest Dual OTA streaming product has extended the leadership that both Geniatech and ViXS have established in the OTA streaming market," said Anselmo Pilla, Senior Director of Marketing, ViXS Systems Inc. "Having Geniatech as our manufacturing partner has made it possible to provide a white label OEM ready product that will set the stage to catapult the OTA streaming market to another level."

The CordCutter TV Dual product is available for orders now with samples available in Q1 2017 and production in Q2 2017. For more information please contact sales@vixs.com

ViXS will be showcasing all of its OTA streaming solutions at CES 2017, January 5 th to 8 th in the ViXS booth MP26056, in the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), South Hall 2, Lower Level. To book a meeting to discuss your OTA needs and see our OTA solutions, please contact sales@vixs.com

Geniatech will have a booth at CES 2017 in the LVCC South Hall 4 (Upper) - 36164

About Geniatech

Geniatech (www.geniatech.com) is a leading ODM / OEM manufacturer for smart TV -and video platforms for all areas of daily entertainment. Through consulting, development, design and manufacturing excellence, Geniatech supports its customers and partners ecosystems in more than 42 countries. Geniatech supplies platforms, has realized innovative solutions from the industrial design in hardware and software for all operating (Windows, OSX, Apple TVOS, Android and Linux) & entertainment systems including smart & mobile TV platforms, IPTV / OTT middleware integration, APP / APK application Design, IPTV / OTT DRM integration for Microsoft PlayReady, Verimatrix, and Widevine and according to international standards certified manufacturing services, more information, visit www.geniatech.com

About ViXS Systems Inc.

ViXS is a pioneer and market leader in designing revolutionary media processing semiconductor solutions for video over IP streaming solutions, with approximately 500 issued and pending worldwide, numerous industry awards for innovation, and over 33 million media processor shipped to date. ViXS is driving the transition to Ultra HD 4K across the entire content value chain by providing professional and consumer grade chipsets that support the new High Efficiency Video Coding (HEVC) standard up to Main 12 Profile, reducing bandwidth consumption by 50% while providing the depth of color and image clarity needed to take advantage of higher-resolution content. ViXS' XCodePro 300 family is ideal for Ultra HD 4K infrastructure equipment, and the XCode 6000 family of system-on-chip (SoC) products achieve unprecedented levels of integration that enable manufacturers to create cost-effective consumer entertainment devices.

ViXS is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices in Europe, Asia and North America. VIXS ' , the ViXS ® logo, XCode ® , XCodePro', XConnex' and Xtensiv' are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ViXS. Other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. For more information on ViXS, visit our website: www.vixs.com.

