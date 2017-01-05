Watch Out for NVDA Stock in 2017Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock was the star performer of the year 2016 and it does not look like there is a pause for Nvidia stock in 2017. In his keynote address during the the biggest tech show CES 2017, Nvidia CEO stunned everyone by showing the company's capabilities. He named the new partnerships with auto players to strengthen the company's position . NVDA stock gained over 3% in the last trading session.Nvidia CES 2017 was all about the company's vision for reinventing gaming, TV and transportation,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...