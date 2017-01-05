UCB and MC10 working towards rapid dissemination of study results from novel two-year collaboration evaluating Parkinson's Disease monitoring with wearable sensors in clinic and home environments

MC10, Inc., the company pioneering conformal, body-worn computing systems, is excited to announce the successful completion of their innovative collaboration with global biopharmaceutical company UCB, investigating the application of wearable, ambulatory sensors in providing clinical grade Parkinson's Disease data.

This study is the first and most comprehensive of its kind between a wearable technology company and a major pharmaceutical company. The results of the study, targeted for scientific publication, represent the culmination of over two and a half years of partnership between UCB and MC10.

"MC10's core mission of leveraging our unique technology to improve the understanding of human health and wellness is well aligned to UCB's commitment to patient-centered care," commented Scott Pomerantz, MC10's Chief Executive Officer. "Our collaboration with UCB has allowed us to grow as a company by better understanding the needs of patients and the pharmaceutical industry's efforts and approaches to meeting their needs."

The study assessed the feasibility of monitoring Parkinson's Disease patients in clinic and home settings while wearing sensors built with MC10's unique epidermal electronics platform. In addition to data recorded from the wearable sensors, researchers collected neurological assessments from trained clinicians and patient reported outcomes.

"Completion of this study is testament to UCB's mission to foster innovation to help the millions of people living with chronic neurodegenerative diseases. UCB is focused on improving understanding about patent experiences, and evolving these insights to improve the management of neurological conditions providing patients with better control and allowing them to improve treatment outcomes," explained Erik Janssen, Vice President Global New Patient Solutions, Neurology at UCB. "In combination with our own clinical and development teams, MC10's innovative solutions shaped the study at both a hardware and software level. We hope these results, once disseminated, will influence the broader community's thinking about the place of novel technologies in patient care."

The study results are being prepared by MC10 and UCB for presentation and publication in 2017.

About UCB

UCB, Brussels, Belgium (www.ucb.com) is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines and solutions to transform the lives of people living with severe diseases of the immune system or of the central nervous system. With more than 7,500 people in approximately 40 countries, the company generated revenue of 3.9 billion in 2015. UCB is listed on Euronext Brussels (symbol: UCB). Follow us on Twitter: @UCB_news

About MC10, Inc.

MC10 is a private company, backed by a strong syndicate of financial and strategic investors, that is improving human health through digital healthcare solutions. The company combines its proprietary ultra-thin, flexible body-worn sensors with advanced analytics to unlock health insights from physiological data. MC10 has received widespread recognition for its revolutionary technology and was recently named in Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2016 as a leader in healthcare. MC10 is headquartered in Lexington, MA. Visit MC10 online at www.mc10inc.com.

MC10® and the MC10 logo are registered marks owned by MC10, Inc.

