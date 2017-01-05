The Health division of Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today that MediMobile has selected its Health Language Provider Friendly Terminology solution to improve billing accuracy in its enterprise-level mobile charge capture solution. MediMobile's user base will leverage the terminology solution to reduce physician search time and improve revenue cycle to optimize reimbursement.

The Health Language Provider Friendly Terminology solution was selected to address the complexities of navigating through the high volume of ICD-10 codes. Physicians are challenged with the magnitude of an increase in diagnosis codes to find the most specific diagnosis code. By embedding Health Language content, MediMobile ensures physician documentation is accurate and captures the appropriate billing code, which leads to proper reimbursement.

"The updates MediMobile made with Health Language content advanced our proficiency in capturing the most accurate and specific ICD-10-CM codes without distracting providers from patient care. Our busy trauma surgeons have been very satisfied with the integrated solution and the enhanced workflow to get to the most precise ICD-10 billable diagnosis code," said Jonathan Dayton, Chief Operating Officer of EmCare, Inc. Surgical Services. "As a result, we've accelerated our coding review and claim submission process with the reduction of provider inquiry for diagnosis details, which leads to increased accuracy of our charge capture."

"As part of MediMobile's quest to deliver the most advanced technology on the market, our team identified a need to improve physician billing processes," said Mike Loranger, President of MediMobile. "By leveraging the power of Health Language, we help our customers achieve quick documentation identification of the most accurate diagnosis codes with the confidence that the highest level of reimbursement is realized."

A national leader in charge and data capture software for healthcare providers, MediMobile is actively used in eight of the top 10 hospital systems in the nation. MediMobile helps practices and health systems manage patients, capture charges and improve operations. MediMobile seamlessly integrates with health system electronic records, providing real-time information, improving outcomes and increasing revenue.

"The specificity required for ICD-10 billing presents notable revenue cycle challenges for today's providers," said Dan Buell, General Manager, Health Language at Wolters Kluwer. "We are pleased to partner with a market leader like MediMobile to streamline charge capture, enhance physician billing experiences and drive bottom line improvements. We are committed to leveraging our vast information assets and experience to empower the MediMobile user community for optimal results."

The Health Language platform empowers data interoperability and optimizes workflow for leading healthcare providers, payers and healthcare information technology organizations worldwide. Leveraging broad medical terminology, informatics, technology and data management expertise, Health Language solutions drive successful charge capture and revenue cycle management, EHR system optimization, terminology and data management, patient engagement, population health and analytics solutions across the healthcare industry.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance, and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2015 annual revenues of €4.2 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our products and organization, visit follow @WKHealth or @Wolters_Kluwer on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, or follow WoltersKluwerComms on YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005269/en/

Contacts:

Wolters Kluwer Health Language

Molly McManus, 720-446-2564

Marketing Operations Manager

molly.mcmanus@wolterskluwer.com