

5 January 2017



LSE Code: 3DES



BOOST ISSUER PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY (a public company incorporated with limited liability in Ireland) BOOST SHORTDAX® 3X DAILY ETP SECURITIES PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO THE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF THE AFFECTED SECURITIES MEETING OF THE ETP SECURITYHOLDERS



THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt about what action you should take, you are recommended to consult your independent financial adviser. In case of queries, please contact Capita's shareholder helpline on +353 1 553 0050. NOTICE is hereby given that, pursuant to the provisions of the trust deed dated 30 November 2012 constituting (inter alia) the Boost ShortDAX® 3x Daily ETP Securities (the 'Affected Securities' with ISIN IE00B8GKPP93) and made between (1) Boost Issuer Public Limited Company (the 'Issuer'), (2) The Law Debenture Trust Corporation p.l.c. (the 'Trustee') and (3) Boost Management Limited (the 'Manager'), a meeting of the holders of the Affected Securities (the 'Affected Securities Holders'), convened by the Issuer, will be held at the offices of Capita International Financial Services (Ireland) Limited in 2 Grand Canal Square, Grand Canal Harbour, Dublin 2, D02 A342, Ireland on Thursday 2 February 2017 at 11 a.m. local time (the 'Meeting').



The Meeting is being held to consider certain amendments, made under the powers set out in clause 2 of schedule 7 of the master trust deed of the Affected Securities, to documentation required to effect a reduction in the principal amount of the Affected Securities from EUR 2.00 to EUR 0.20. This follows the price of the Affected Securities falling below 500 per cent of its current principal amount on Tuesday 3 January 2017 (the 'Threshold Event Date'), and is designed to maintain the normal trading and operations of the Affected Securities.



Affected Securities Holders will receive notification by post, including a form of proxy allowing them to vote on the matters being considered at the Meeting by proxy. Affected Securities Holders may also access the notification and the form of proxy on the website of the Issuer, at www.boostetp.com/Content/Regulatory- Documents.



Affected Security Holders will be notified of the outcome of the Meeting shortly thereafter.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Boost Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



B9CMSS0R34



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX