

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Private sector employment in the U.S. increased by less than expected in the month of December, according to a report released by payroll processor ADP on Thursday.



ADP said private sector employment climbed by 153,000 jobs in December after jumping by a revised 215,000 jobs in November.



Economists had expected an increase of about 172,000 jobs compared to the addition of 216,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



The weaker than expected private sector job growth came as an increase in employment in service-providing sector was partly offset by a loss of jobs in the goods-producing sector.



While the service-providing sector added 169,000 jobs, employment in the goods-producing sector dropped by 16,000 jobs.



The report also said employment at small businesses edged up by 18,000 jobs, while employment at large and medium businesses rose by 63,000 jobs and 71,000 jobs, respectively.



'Job growth remains strong but is slowing,' said Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics. 'The gap between employment growth in the service economy and losses on the goods side persists.'



He added, 'Smaller companies are struggling to maintain payrolls while large companies are expanding at a healthy pace.'



Friday morning, the Labor Department is scheduled to release its more closely matched monthly employment report, which includes both private and public sector jobs.



Employment is expected to increase by about 175,000 jobs in December, while the unemployment rate is expected to tick up to 4.7 percent.



