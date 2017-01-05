Motion Control Market Worth 22.84 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, January 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report "Motion Control Market by Component (AC Motors, Motors, Motion Controllers, AC Drives, Electronic Drives), Application (Packaging, Material Handling, Metal Fabrication, Converting, Positioning), Industry, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets, the market is expected to be valued at USD 22.84 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2016 and 2022.

Browse 69 market data Tables and 76 Figures spread through159 Pages and in-depth TOC on"Motion Control Market"



Factors that are driving the growth of the market include adoption of advanced and automated processes for factory automation, safety-enabled productivity in industries, increasing demand for industrial robots in manufacturing processes, and ease of use and integration of components within motion control systems.

"AC motors to gain high traction in motion control market"

AC motors are used in motion control applications which require high-precision positioning devices such as modern robots, ammonia, and air compressors; motor-generator sets; and continuous rolling mills, along with paper and cement industries. AC motors operate at a higher voltage than DC motors. Absence of commuters in AC motors leads to low wear & tear thus improving their service life.

"Assembly/disassembly application expected to hold the second-largest share of the overall motion control market during the forecast period"

The assembly operation involves either handling of material or manipulation of tools. Motion control is used in the assembly operation to enable improvement in efficiency and productivity, thereby reducing the cycle time. It makes use of conveyors or motorized vehicles which are automated for minimizing manpower effort. All these factors would lead to the higher adoption of motion control systems in the assembly/disassembly application.

"Metal and machinery manufacturing industry expected to hold the largest share of the motion control market"

The metal and machinery manufacturing industry is expected to hold the largest share of the global motion control market. Motion control in the metal and machinery industry provides benefits such as speed, accuracy, increased production, smoother movements, increased consistency, improved efficiency, automation integration, rapid reaction, troubleshooting, and others.

"Europe expected to hold the second-largest share of the motion control market during the forecast period"

The growing awareness regarding enhanced efficiency and more precise methods of motion controlling involved in automation, advancements related to controller capabilities, ability to control multiple axis, and the development of advanced motion controllers are some of the factors contributing to the growth of the motion control market in Europe.

The major players involved in the motion control market are ABB (Switzerland), Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (U.S.), Bosch Rexroth AG (Germany), Dover Motion (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland), Kollmorgen (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Moog Inc. (U.S.), Parker Hannifin Corp (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Schneider Electric SE (France), Siemens AG (Germany), and Yaskawa Electric Corporation (Japan).

