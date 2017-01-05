The Board of Directors of Episurf Medical AB (publ) ("Episurf ") today announced that CEO Rosemary Cunningham Thomas is leaving Episurf with immediate effect. Pål Ryfors has been appointed acting CEO. A search process for Cunningham Thomas' successor will now be undertaken by the Board of Directors.



This information was published, 2017-01-05 15:35 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Chairman of the Board, Dennis Stripe, commented: "Rosemary has been a key driver of Episurf and she has established initiatives that moved the company's commercial endeavors ahead".



Cunningham Thomas will be available to support the Board of Directors and management during her term of notice of six months.



For more information, please contact:



Dennis Stripe, Chairman of the Board of Directors



Tel: +46 (0)8 612 00 20



Email: dennis.stripe@episurf.com



About Episurf Medical



Episurf Medical is endeavoring to bring people with painful joint injuries a more active, healthier life through the availability of minimally invasive and personalized treatment alternatives. Episurf Medical's Episealer® personalized implants and Epiguide® surgical drill guides are developed for treating localized cartilage injury in joints. Episurf Medical's µiFidelity® system enables implants to be cost-efficiently tailored to each individual's unique injury for the optimal fit and minimal intervention. Episurf Medical's head office is in Stockholm, Sweden. Its share (EPIS B) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, go to the company's website: www.episurf.com.



This information is information that Episurf Medical AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 15.35 CET on 5 January 2017.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=610486