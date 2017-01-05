Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-01-05 15:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



SIA Merks, part of AS Merko Ehitus group, has started the "Gailezera nami" residential development at Mežciems district in Riga. The development includes six apartment buildings with 192 apartments located between Liduma, Gailezera and Hipokrata streets.



As a first phase the company will start the construction of three 9-storey buildings and the works are scheduled to complete at the end of 2017. Apartment buildings are located next to the lake Gailezers and are surrounded by parking lots, greenery and sidewalks.



The first stage of Gailezers development project (www.gailezeranami.lv) has 96 2-4-roomed apartments with sizes between 60-104 square metres. Apartments have spacious balconies and a well thought out floor plan. Storage places are located on the first floor and parking spaces around the buildings. Safety is guaranteed by separate entrances, video intercom and safety cameras. Homebuyers can choose from different interior finishing packages for living room and bathroom. The price per square metre of the apartments ranges from 1,400-1,600 euros.



SIA Merks (www.merks.lv) is Latvian construction company, which offers construction services in the fields of general construction, civil engineering and residential construction. SIA Merks is one of the leading residential real estate developers in Latvia.



Additional information: SIA Merks, Chairman of the Management Board Mr. Oskars Ozolinš, phone: +371 6737 3380.



Merit Kullasepp Communication and Marketing Manager AS Merko Ehitus Phone: +372 650 1250 E-mail: merit.kullasepp@merko.ee



AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) consists of Estonia's leading construction company AS Merko Ehitus Eesti, the Latvian-market-oriented SIA Merks, UAB Merko Statyba that is operating on the Lithuanian market and the real estate development business unit along with real estate holding companies. As at the end of 2015, the group employed 791 people and the company's 2015 revenue was EUR 251 million.



