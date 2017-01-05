VALLOUREC: Paris-Orly Airport: new footbridge connecting the South Terminal to the Coeur d'Orly business district

PRESS RELEASE

05 January 2017

Paris-Orly Airport

A new footbridge connecting

the South Terminal to the Coeur d'Orly business district

Designed as a work of art, by spring 2017, a footbridge will link the South Terminal of Paris-Orly Airport to the Coeur d'Orly business district currently under development. It will also provide a connection with the airport's future multimodal station that the Grand Paris metro lines 14 and 18 are due to serve in 2024. With its futuristic appearance and transparent sides, the structure boasts a number of features that are quite unusual for a footbridge, including an 800-tonne metal frame and 200 tonnes of glazing; It will be 270 metres long, 7.5 metres wide and 5.5 metres high.

The footbridge as seen from the esplanade in the Coeur d'Orly business district © Groupe ADP

Designed by Groupe ADP architects and engineers, in conjunction with the expertise of French firms VALLOUREC and BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF, the footbridge, located in an urbanised area, crosses over the access roads and the T7 tram line. ADP's architects therefore had to incorporate a large number of factors, such as lightness and transparency, very long spans (five 42-metre spans), good wind resistance and the possibility of incorporating moving walkways.

The footbridge is part of a vast redevelopment and modernisation programme at the airport, including the construction of an 80,000 sq.m building connecting the south and west terminals by 2019, and, eventually, the emergence of the Coeur d'Orly business district (a service sector real-estate programme for 160,000 sq.m of buildings including three office blocks). It will enable employees from Askia, the 1st Coeur d'Orly office block, and guests of the neighbouring hotels to walk to the South Terminal in just 5 minutes. An urban link is therefore being created between the airport and the Coeur d'Orly service sector district: here the notion of the "airport city" takes on its full meaning.

Paris-Orly Airport at the heart of Grand Paris

As part of the future development of Grand Paris, the airport, that saw 29.6 million passengers in 2015 and is already served by the T7 tram line, is scheduled to have a direct link to the centre of the capital by 2024 with the extension of metro line 14, placing Paris-Orly 15 minutes away from the Olympiades metro station. The construction of line 18 will also connect the airport to the Plateau de Saclay.

These two metro lines will significantly improve the public transport service to and from the airport, 80% of which is currently by road, and will make travel between work and home easier for the airport's 27,000 employees.

VALLOUREC, French know-how

VALLOUREC is a world leader in premium tubular solutions and has provided 300 tonnes of structural tubes for the construction of this complicated architectural structure.



These seamless high-technology tubes encircle the entire length of the footbridge, both on the bottom and over the top. To address its visual appeal, VALLOUREC paid particular attention to the surface finish of its tubes.



Most of the tubes were forged on Vallourec's Aulnoye-Aymeries site-in the north of France-using the Premium Forged Pipes® patented process (the only one of its kind in the world), thereby benefiting from the Group's renowned industrial know-how. View of the interior of the footbridge under construction ©Groupe ADP - Alain Leduc

Moreover, the heat treatment they received gives them exceptional mechanical properties, combining the resilience and high resistance that this type of highly demanding structure requires.

The Paris-Orly footbridge, a technical challenge taken up by BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF

Making of the Paris-Orly Airport footbridge in the BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF Group factory workshops in Châteauneuf-sur-Loire (Loiret) ©Eric Dogniez The unusual design Groupe ADP wanted made this structure, with no bolted joints, a real technical challenge.



To fulfil this demanding requirement, BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF Group produced parts that were 27 metres long, 5.5 metres tall and 7.45 metres wide, the largest weighing nearly 100 tonnes, in their workshops in Châteauneuf sur Loire (Loiret).



The construction of this footbridge incarnates the know-how and passion that drives the BAUDIN CHATEAUNEUF Group teams.







The footbridge in figures:



The footbridge weighs a total of 1,000 tonnes

There is 4,300 sq.m of glazing, the equivalent of 22 tennis courts

6 moving walkways have been installed for travelling from one end to the other

3 lifts will make it fully accessible, enabling persons with reduced mobility to use it.

