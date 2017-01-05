

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump has called for bipartisan cooperation to bring in a new healthcare plan that will replace the much criticized one implemented by the outgoing Obama Government.



He continued his tirade against the so-called ObamaCare, which he vowed to repeal once he comes to power.



'The Democrats, led by head clown Chuck Schumer, know how bad ObamaCare is and what a mess they are in. Instead of working to fix it, they do the typical political thing and BLAME. The fact is ObamaCare was a lie from the beginning.'Keep you doctor, keep your plan,' the incoming President tweeted.



Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer had said the Republican plan to repeal and replace President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act would disrupt the entire health-care system.



Wednesday, the New York billionaire called the ObamaCare a disaster, with its poor coverage, massive premium increases, and deductibles so high that it is 'practically useless.'



Trump had campaigned effectively against Obama's botched healthcare law, and it believed to have won the votes of many American families suffering financial hardship as a result of the government-run health insurance programs.



