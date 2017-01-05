Amazon Stock Set to Climb Higher in 2017?Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) stock has been at the center of attention since Donald Trump won the presidential election last fall.A bone of contention was that The Washington Post, which is indirectly owned by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, was accused by Trump of writing false articles about him. AMZN stock was hit hard on the negative sentiments. However, things seem to be looking up after Trump invited Bezos to his tech meet.So where do we expect Amazon stock to be in 2017?The Amazon stock price.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...