Dow Jones (DJIA) Gets Assurance from Fed MinutesThe Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) inched closer to the 20,000 mark as stocks were buoyed by the high auto sales numbers posted by the auto giants. The U.S. Federal Reserve also released its minutes, which gave clues to investors that there may be higher growth coming.The Fed minutes showed that the central bank is concerned that more fiscal stimulus could raise demand above sustainable levels. The Fed has forecast three interest rate hikes in 2017.The DJIA added 60.40 points and closed at.

