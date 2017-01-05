Global Herpes Simplex Partnering Deals and Agreements Analysis 2010-2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Herpes simplex Partnering 2010 to 2016" report to their offering.

The Global Herpes Simplex Therapy Partnering Terms and Agreements since 2010 report provides understanding and access to partnering deals and agreements entered into by the world's leading healthcare companies.



The report provides an analysis of partnering deals. The majority of deals are discovery or development stage whereby the licensee obtains a right or an option right to license the licensors technology. These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and commercialization of outcomes.



Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases do not.

This report provides the reader with the following key benefits:



In-depth understanding of deal trends since 2010

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Comprehensive access to multiple deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies since 2010

Insight into key deal terms included in contracts, where disclosed

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Key Topics Covered:



1 Herpes Simplex Therapy partnering trends in numbers



By year

Most active

By industry sector

By deal type

By technology type

By stage of development

2 Most active dealmakers



3 Herpes Simplex Partnering deals directory



By company A-Z

By deal value

By industry sector

By deal type

By stage of development

By technology area

4 Herpes Simplex Partnering deals with a contract document



5 M&A in numbers



M&A in numbers - by year

6 Herpes Simplex M&A deals directory



M&A deals directory - by company A-Z

M&A deals directory - by deal value

7 Financing in numbers



By year

By financing type

8 Herpes Simplex Financing deals directory



