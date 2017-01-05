Chatbots and Artificial Intelligence: Market Assessment, Application Analysis, and Forecasts, 2022: Consumer Chatbot Applications will Continue to Lead the Market Through 2022 with $744M in Revenue - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Chatbots are taking Customer Relationship Management (CRM) to a new level as business-to-business, business-to-consumer, and consumer-to-business communications is both automated and improved by way of push and pull of the right information at the right time. Chatbots also provide benefits to customers as both existing clients and prospects enjoy the freedom to interact on their own terms.

Existing User Interfaces (UI) do not scale very well. Chatbots represent a way for brands, businesses and publishers to interact with users without requiring them to download an app, become familiar with a new UI, or configure and update regularly. Chatbots provide a conversational interfaces supported by Artificial Intelligence (AI) to provide automated, contextual communications.



As the interface between humans and computers evolves from an "operational" interface (Websites and traditional Apps) to an increasingly more "conversational" interface (ChatBots, Voice Interfaces, etc.), expectations about how humans communicate, consume content, use apps, and engage in commerce will change dramatically. This transformation is poised to impact virtually every aspect of marketing and sales operations for every industry vertical.



This research provides and in-depth assessment of the Chatbots market including the following:



Global and regional forecasts by industry, application, and business model

Analysis of Chatbot market across industry verticals with use cases in diverse sectors

Analysis of Chatbot companies including their strategic initiatives, solutions, applications, and services

Assessment of current Chatbot developments and role of Machine Learning and AI other technologies

Analysis of Chatbot architecture, feature/functionality, and how it will impact enterprise and business in general

Assessment of emerging Chatbot business models and associated economic impact on labor, investments, and ROI

Select Findings:



Chatbots are moving aggressively beyond CRM in leading industry verticals

Stand-alone Chatbots are expected to contribute 40% of the market by 2022

Lost jobs due to Chatbots and other AI represent lost wages of $262.7B annually by 2021

annually by 2021 Consumer Chatbot applications will continue to lead the market through 2022 with $744M in revenue

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Intelligent Chatbots Ecosystem Analysis



3 Chatbot Market: SWOT Analysis and Use Cases



4 Chatbots Market Analysis and Forecasts



5 Chatbot Company and Solution Analysis



6 Conclusions and Recommendations



