WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/05/17 -- The partners of Thompson Dorfman Sweatman LLP are pleased to announce the appointment of Keith LaBossiere as Managing Partner commencing January 1, 2017.

Keith will continue to serve his clients in labour and employment matters as he leads our move to True North Square in 2018.

"I've been extremely fortunate to have been a part of TDS since I articled in 1993," says Keith. "Throughout my time at the firm, I've had a wonderful mentor, worked alongside talented partners and associates, and have been able to serve a group of fantastic clients. I am honoured to take on this new role as Managing Partner and am very excited for the future of our firm. In order to continue to serve our clients' changing needs, the manner in which law firms do business is changing rapidly. With this in mind, I am thrilled to be able to continue to serve clients, while ensuring our firm is evolving to exceed our clients' expectations."

Don Douglas, the firm's outgoing Managing Partner says, "From his earliest days with the firm, Keith was recognized as an emerging leader. After becoming a partner in 1999, he chaired our Students' and Associates' Committees and became a permanent fixture on our Management Committee. Keith enjoys the trust, respect and affection of his partners and his appointment as Managing Partner has been universally applauded."

About TDS

TDS is a leading Manitoba-based law firm, providing legal services to its clients locally, nationally and internationally. The full-service firm's 90 lawyers provide services in over 25 areas of the law and deliver corporate development services through its strategic partner Acumen. TDS offers the most extensive geographic coverage in Manitoba, with 10 full-time and part-time law offices in the province. TDS is also the exclusive member firm in Manitoba for Lex Mundi - the world's leading network of independent law firms with in-depth experience in 100+ countries worldwide.

