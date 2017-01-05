Fossil Group Doubling Wearables in 2017 to More than 300 Products, Adding New Brands, New Designs and Smaller Hybrid Smartwatches

Fossil, Skagen, Misfit and Armani Exchange Unveil New Wearables at Consumer Electronics Show

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Fossil Group (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today from CES® 2017 that it will double its wearables production to an unmatched 300 new products and add new brands in 2017.

Numerous Fossil Group brands today announced new connected products.

Armani Exchange entered the wearables market with the introduction of Armani Exchange Connected, a collection of hybrid smartwatches.

entered the wearables market with the introduction of Armani Exchange Connected, a collection of hybrid smartwatches. Fossil extended its Fossil Q hybrid smartwatch line with Fossil Q Accomplice, which features the brand's slimmest case to date.

extended its Fossil Q hybrid smartwatch line with Fossil Q Accomplice, which features the brand's slimmest case to date. Skagen introduced the Jorn and Hald hybrid smartwatches, offering thinner case sizes that are appealing to a modern aesthetic.

introduced the Jorn and Hald hybrid smartwatches, offering thinner case sizes that are appealing to a modern aesthetic. Misfit unveiled Vapor, the brand's first touchscreen smartwatch featuring heart rate, GPS and standalone music functionality.

Fossil Group's wearables products include touchscreen smartwatches, hybrid smartwatches and activity trackers, underscoring its commitment to innovate with a fashion-first approach.

"Customers crave connectivity that doesn't compromise style. We're creating more options to seamlessly integrate desired tech features into our customers' style and lifestyle," said Greg McKelvey, chief strategy and digital officer, Fossil Group. "Fossil Group's design, scale, speed to market and unrivaled portfolio of fashion brands, coupled with our cloud and app platform, and tech and hardware innovation, have pulled us ahead of the wearables pack."

In 2016, Fossil Group launched more than 140 wearables across Chaps, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, Misfit and Skagen brands throughout 40 countries and in 20 languages.

"For more than 30 years, our products have set the category's standard in fashion design. Now as we apply that same design-first focus to wearables, the feedback we're getting from customers and retail partners is to keep bringing them more of it," added McKelvey. "In particular, the success of our hybrid smartwatches has proven that our consumers want a balance of function and fashion. We've effectively filled that gap in the market. Hybrids pack the power needed to efficiently accomplish daily tasks in a beautifully-crafted timepiece."

Fossil Group offers more hybrid smartwatch options than any company in the world. Fossil Group is featuring hybrids and other wearables from Armani Exchange, Diesel, Emporio Armani, Fossil, kate spade new york, Misfit, Michael Kors, and Skagen at CES 2017 Tech West-Sands Expo booths 43825 and 44025.

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. With our newest owned brand, Misfit, we're bringing style and technology to the high-growth connected space. We're committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, adidas, Armani Exchange, Burberry, Chaps, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, Karl Lagerfeld, kate spade new york, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive wholesale distribution network across 150 countries and over 600 retail locations. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

