In early 2017, LG will deliver new television models with the MPEG-H TV Audio System, the next-generation audio technology mainly developed by the world-renowned audio experts at Fraunhofer IIS. In advance of the launch of the new terrestrial UHD TV service in South Korea, Fraunhofer IIS will preview the system at CES 2017.

The impending launch of the UHD TV service in South Korea, based on ATSC 3.0, marks the world's first system using a next-generation audio codec in a regular broadcast service. The MPEG-H TV Audio System implementation provides consumers with innovative capabilities such as immersive sound for a natural listening experience, and the ability to personalize the audio mix.

In addition to the interactive and immersive features, the MPEG-H TV Audio System enables cost effective delivery of streaming and television audio at comparably low bit rates for broadcasters and streaming services.

"We are happy to supply our MPEG-H TV Audio System software for bringing TVs to the market with groundbreaking next-generation audio codec features. The launch of the UHD TV system in South Korea with MPEG-H Audio is the first service realizing our vision to deliver personalized immersive sound to TV audiences," said Harald Popp, head of the Audio and Media Technologies Business Department of Fraunhofer IIS.

At CES 2017, Fraunhofer IIS will present the MPEG-H TV Audio System to attendees. Visit the Fraunhofer booth SU 20944 to experience the features and benefits of MPEG-H firsthand.

To learn more about Fraunhofer's MPEG-H TV Audio System, visit www.iis.fraunhofer.de/tvaudio.

About Fraunhofer

When it comes to innovative audio technologies for the rapidly evolving media world, Fraunhofer IIS stands alone. For more than 25 years, digital audio technology has been the principal focus of the Audio and Media Technologies division of the Fraunhofer Institute for Integrated Circuits IIS. From the creation of mp3 and the co-development of AAC to the future of audio entertainment for broadcast, Fraunhofer IIS brings innovations in sound to reality.

Today, technologies such as Fraunhofer Cingo for virtual surround sound, Fraunhofer Symphoria for automotive 3D audio, AAC-ELD and EVS for telephone calls with CD-like audio quality, and MPEG-H Audio that allows television viewers to adjust dialogue volume to suit their personal preferences are among the division's most compelling new developments.

Fraunhofer IIS technologies enable more than 8 billion devices worldwide. The audio codec software and application-specific customizations are licensed to more than 1,000 companies. The division's mp3 and AAC audio codecs are now ubiquitous in mobile multimedia systems.

Fraunhofer IIS is based in Erlangen, Germany and is a division of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft. With 24,000 employees worldwide, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft is comprised of 67 institutes and research units making it Europe's largest application-oriented research organization.

For more information, contact Matthias Rose, matthias.rose@iis.fraunhofer.de, or visit www.iis.fraunhofer.de/audio

Fraunhofer USA Digital Media Technologies, a division of Fraunhofer USA, Inc., promotes and supports the products of Fraunhofer IIS in the U.S.

