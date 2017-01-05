Arion Bank has today issued an additional €200 million tap of the Euro benchmark bond issued December 2016. The Bank previously issued €300 million bringing the total to €500 million, or approximately ISK 60 billion. As before, part of the issue will be used to pay down existing loans.



The bonds have a December 2021 maturity and bear a fixed 1.625% coupon and were sold at terms equivalent to 1.55% over interbank rates. Barclays and Deutsche Bank arranged the tap issue for Arion Bank. Bids from more than 20 investors were received and total demand exceeded €200 million.



