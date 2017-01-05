Technavio analysts forecast theglobal mass transit security systems marketto grow at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005928/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global mass transit security market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the globalmass transit security systemsmarketfor 2017-2021. In this report, Technavio analysts estimated the market size and forecast of the market across segments such as components and geography.

In 2016, the global mass transit security systems market was in its growth stage. Increasing instances of violence and the rising awareness about mass transit security systems led to its market growth. It has become a necessity to enhance the quality and standard of the mass transit security systems because of the vulnerability of mass transit locations like railways, bus, and marine stations to crime-related incidents. The need for security in these premises is important because of the increased incidents of trespassing and the illegal export-import of arms and goods.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=55474

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global mass transit security systems market:

Growing need for public safety

Investment in infrastructure development

High-end technology adoption in railway safety

Growing need for public safety

The global public safety and security market is expected to reach USD 385 billion by 2020. As terror attacks are increasing worldwide, corrective methods are being taken especially in mass transit locations such as bus and railway stations, airports, and marine ports. Though mass transit security systems are helpful in monitoring and scanning people and their luggage, law enforcement agents are expected to take precautionary measures for the safety of people.

Investment in infrastructure development

Governments across the EU have invested in the development of their national infrastructure. The development of multilane highways and ultra-modern airports has ensured the rapid growth of access control installations and traffic surveillance systems. The growing number of airports increases the security threats, which drives the installation of security systems for proper and safe functioning.

Amit Sharma, a lead IT securityresearchanalyst at Technavio, says, "Increased business operations between countries through ports need secure communications and cargo scanning systems. Therefore, the overall development of the infrastructure has contributed to the growth of the mass transit security

High-end technology adoption in railway safety

Railways are experiencing a faster growth rate than airways and seaways. Therefore, it has become imperative to ramp up the security mechanisms through CCTV, train-to-track communication systems, and positive train control systems. CCTV helps in controlling train traffic schedules through various functions of cameras such as motion detection, automatic lens control, and backlight reduction.

"Mass transit security systems are used to gather real-time data on the performance of trains and increase safety by installing sensors along rail tracks. Mass transit security systems are used to prevent train collisions and derailments and stop unauthorized access into fenced zones," adds Amit.

Top vendors:

Axis Communications

Bosch Security Systems

NICE Systems

Panasonic

Tyco

Browse Related Reports:

Global Light Rail Market 2016-2020

Global Smart Security Market 2016-2020

Global Residential Security Systems Market 2016-2020

Become aTechnavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like cloud computing, data center, and enterprise application. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005928/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com