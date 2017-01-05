Agricultural Robots Market, 2024: Driverless Tractors, UAVs, Material Management, Field Crops, Forest Management, Soil Management, Dairy Management, and Animal Management for Precision Agriculture - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Agricultural Robots: Driverless Tractors, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, Material Management, Field Crops and Forest Management, Soil Management, Dairy Management, and Animal Management for Precision Agriculture" report to their offering.

According to a new report, developed in collaboration with The Robot Report, shipments of agricultural robots will increase significantly in the years ahead, rising from 32,000 units in 2016 to 594,000 units annually in 2024, by which time the market is expected to reach $74.1 billion in annual revenue.

The market for agricultural robots is developing at a rapid pace, with a large number of established and startup agricultural technology companies developing, piloting, and launching an innovative range of robotic systems to tackle a wide variety of tasks. Key application areas for agricultural robots include driverless tractors, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), material management, field crops and forest management, soil management, dairy management, and animal management, with a diverse set of subcategories emerging within each of those areas.



The rising demand for agricultural robots is being driven by a number of factors including global population growth, increasing strain on the food supply, declining availability of farm workers, the challenges, costs, and complexities of farm labor, changing farmlands, climate change, the growth of indoor farming, and the broader automation of the agriculture industry, says research analyst Manoj Sahi.



Robotics companies are keenly focused on the agricultural market opportunity, adds Frank Tobe, editor and publisher of The Robot Report. The research identified and profiled more than 150 industry participants who are developing and launching robotic systems to address the need for more automation to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and address labor concerns against the backdrop of a rapidly changing agriculture market and technology environment.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



1.1. Introduction

1.2. Agricultural Robot Market Segmentation

1.3. Market Dynamics

1.4. Strategic Recommendations to Market Players

1.5. Global Market Forecast



2. Market Issues



2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Market Challenges

2.3. Ecosystem Players



3. Technology Issues



3.1. Heterogeneity of the Operating Environment

3.2. Precise Identification and Classification of Targets and Obstacles

3.3. Outdoor Positioning and Navigation Technology

3.4. Transforming Food Systems and Complex Agricultural Practices

3.5. Safety and Standards

3.6. Energy Efficiency

3.7. Farm Layouts and New Robots



4. Key Industry Players



4.1. Key Industry Players

4.2. Emerging Players

4.3. Other Significant Industry Participants

4.4. Academic and Research Labs / Programs



5. Market Forecasts



5.1. Definitions and Forecast Assumptions

5.2. Global Market

5.3. North America

5.4. Europe

5.5. Asia Pacific

5.6. Latin America

5.7. Middle East & Africa

5.8. Conclusions and Recommendations



6. Company Directory



7. Acronym and Abbreviation List



8. Table of Contents



9. Table of Charts and Figures



10. Scope of Study, Sources and Methodology, Notes



Companies Mentioned



- 3D Robotics

- AGCO

- AGERpoint

- AGX Tecnologia

- ALCI Visionics & Robotics

- AMAZONEN-Werke

- AMS-Galaxy-USA

- Aarav Unmanned Systems

- Abundant Robotics

- Adigo AS

- AeroFarms

- Ag Business & Crop Inc.

- Ag Leader Technology

- AgEagle

- AgJunction

- AgNav

- AgPixel

- Aglytix

- Agri Optics

- Agri-Copter

- Agribot

- Agribotix

- Agribots

- Agrifac Machinery

- Agrinetix

- Agrobot

- Agroguia

- Airinov

- All Drone Solutions

- Arable Labs

- Aris B.V.

- AutoProbe Technologies

- Autonomous Solutions Inc.

- Autonomous Tractor Corporation

- Blue River Technology

- BouMatic Robotics BV

- CARRE

- CLAAS

- CMW Horticulture

- CNH Industrial

- Ceres Imaging

- Clear Flight Solutions

- Clearpath Robotics

- Conic System

- Costruzioni Meccaniche Ferrari

- Crop Production Services

- DICKEY-John

- DeLaval

- Deepfield Robotics

- Delair-Tech

- Demtech Services Inc.

- Deveron UAS

- Digital Harvest

- DroneDeploy

- ecoRobotix

- EGATEC A/S

- Effidence

- Empire Unmanned

- Energid Technologies Corporation

- Euro.cri (BFR Systems)

- Event 38 Unmanned Systems

- F. Poulsen Engineering

- FF Robotics

- FT Sistemas

- FarmBot Inc

- Force-A

- Franklin Robotics

- Fullwood LTD

- GEA Group

- Gamaya

- Garford Farm Machinery

- Geo-Konzept

- Grimme Group

- HADA (Previously KSF)

- HETO Agrotechnics

- HETWIN

- HUVR

- Harvest Automation

- Harvest CROO Robotics

- Helper Robotech Co. Ltd. (HRC)

- Hi-phen

- Hokofarm Group (previously Insentec)

- Holland Green Machine

- HoneyComb Corp.

- Hortau

- Hortiplan

- ISEKI

- ISO Group

- Irmato

- Iron Ox

- John Deere

- Kinze Manufacturing

- Kongskilde Industries

- Kubota

- L'Avion Jaune

- LD-Agro

- Landview Technologies Inc.

- Leading Edge Technologies

- Lely

- LemnaTec

- Logiqs BV

- Mack Robotics Inc.

- Maf Roda

- Mavrx

- Measure

- MicaSense

- Mid-Tech Services Inc.

- Mirai Group

- Mitsubishi Mahindra Agricultural Machinery

- Motorleaf

- Naïo Technologies

- Near Earth Autonomy

- OnFarm

- Panasonic Corporation

- Pastoral Robotics

- Photon Systems Instruments (PSI)

- Pix4D

- Precision Ag Solutions Company

- Precision Makers

- PrecisionHawk

- Priva Group

- Qubit Phenomics

- Raussendorf Machine & Equipment

- Raven Industries

- Robotic Milking Integration Solutions (RMIS)

- RoboticsPlus

- Robotnik

- Rogue Rovers

- Rowbot

- SAC

- SPREAD

- SQUSE (Sukyuzu)

- Schuitemaker

- Sentera

- senseFly

- Shenzhen DJI Innovations

- Shibuya Seiki

- SkySquirrel Technologies

- SlantRange

- Sorter

- Steketee B.V.

- SwarmFarm Robotics

- TTA BV

- TeeJet Technologies

- TerrAvion

- Tillett and Hague Technology

- Transplant Systems

- Trimble

- Trioliet BV

- UAV-IQ WineFlight

- Urban Crops

- Urbinati

- Valmont Industries Inc.

- VineRangers

- VineView Scientific Aerial Imaging

- Vision Robotics

- Visser Horti Systems

- Vitirover SJCS

- Wall-Ye

- Wilbur-Ellis

- Yamaha Motor Company

- Yanmar



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l8rqr3/agricultural

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716