Automotive Lead Acid Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report 2016-2022 - Original Equipment Markets & Aftermarket/Replacement Markets - Research and Markets

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Automotive Lead Acid Batteries in US$ Million and Thousand Units by the following End-Use Segments:

Original Equipment Market (Motorcycles, Passenger Cars, & Commercial Vehicles)

Aftermarket/Replacement Market (Motorcycles, Passenger Cars, & Commercial Vehicles).



The report profiles 55 companies including many key and niche players such as



ATLASBX Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) Banner Batteries ( Austria )

) Camel Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) CSB Battery Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) East Penn Manufacturing Company, Inc. ( USA )

) ENERSYS ( USA )

) Exide Technologies ( USA )

) Exide Industries Limited ( India )

) F.I.A.M.M SpA ( Italy )

) Firefly International Energy Co. (USA)

Fujian Quanzhou Dahua Battery Co. Ltd. ( China )

) Furukawa Battery Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) GS Yuasa Corporation ( Japan )

) Johnson Controls, Inc. ( USA )

) Leoch Battery Corporation ( USA )

) Lion Batteries (Wholesale) Pty Ltd. ( Australia )

) Trojan Battery Company ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. Industry Overview



2. Product Overview



3. Lead - The Primary Raw Material For Lead Acid Batteries



4. Recent Industry Activity



5. Focus On Select Players



6. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 55 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 68)



The United States (13)

(13) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (15)

(15) - Germany (1)

(1) - The United Kingdom (3)

(3) - Italy (5)

(5) - Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (28)

(Excluding Japan) (28) Latin America (1)

(1) Middle-East (2)

(2) Africa (3)

