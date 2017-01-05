Digital Power Management ICs Market 2015-2022: Accelerated Pace of Smart City Project Implementations set to Drive Demand for DPMICs - Global Strategic Business Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Digital Power Management ICs - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Digital Power Management ICs in US$ Thousand by the following Application Types:



Consumer Electronics

Data Communications

Computer Networks & Telecommunications

Others

The report profiles 43 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Analog Devices, Inc. (US)

Bel Fuse Inc. (US)

Ericsson Power Modules AB ( Sweden )

) Exar Corporation (US)

Infineon Technologies AG ( Germany )

) Intersil Corporation (US)

Linear Technology Corporation (US)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (US)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (US)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. ( The Netherlands )

) ON Semiconductor Corporation (US)

Fairchild Semiconductor, Inc. (US)

Qualcomm Incorporated (US)

Renesas Electronics Corporation ( Japan )

) Rohm Semiconductor

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (US)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc (US)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. Industry Overview



2. Noteworthy Trends, Growth Drivers & Issues



3. Product Overview



4. Product Introductions/Innovations



5. Recent Industry Activity



6. Focus On Select Players



7. Global Market Perspective



Total Companies Profiled: 43 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 44)



The United States (27)

(27) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (7)

(7) - Germany (1)

(1) - The United Kingdom (2)

(2) - Rest of Europe (4)

(4) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (4)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rm7tsh/digital_power

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716