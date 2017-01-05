Global Connected Car Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - By Connectivity Types, Application & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Connected Car Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global connected car market to grow at a CAGR of 32.26% during the period 2016-2020.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing popularity of LTE data connections in cars will pave the way for Ethernet adoption. Internet access is an integral part of the connected car, and its performance allows the seamless operation of safety systems like ADAS, in addition to entertainment systems. The adoption of 4G LTE by OEMs is increasing in the global connected car market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is government regulations to increase in-vehicle safety and improvement in safety controls. Governments worldwide have increased their efforts to improve safety standards and environmental conditions. Hence, telematics services such as eCall and ERA-GLONASS are increasingly being adopted, which in turn, is leading to increased adoption of telematics. A growing number of government agencies are focusing on preventing distracted driving, as a result, the regulation imposed on the automotive industry and its output has been tightened.

Key vendors:

Alpine Electronics

BMW

Delphi Automotive

Ford Motor

NXP Semiconductors

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Market research methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by connectivity types

Part 07: Market segmentation by application

Part 08: Global connected market by geography

Part 09: Market drivers

Part 10: Market challenges

Part 11: Market trends

Part 12: Vendor landscape

Part 13: Key vendor analysis

Part 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mhxdps/global_connected

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716