Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,964 Euro		-0,08
-0,99 %
WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
05.01.2017 | 17:14
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire

Announcement of Managers' Transactions: Grevermond Investments Limited has Purchased Shares in Caverion Corporation

HELSINKI, Finland, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release January 5, 2017 at 6.00 p.m. EET

Announcement of managers' transactions: Grevermond Investments Limited has purchased shares in Caverion Corporation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: GREVERMOND INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Closely associated person

Name: ROSENLAW, MICHAEL

Position: Vice Chairman of the Board

Issuer: CAVERION OYJ FI

LEI: 7437007ECQWVPCJIS695

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007ECQWVPCJIS695_20170105160026_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 02.08.2016

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062781

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 65,000 Unit price: 5.72685 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 65,000 Volume weighted average price: 5.72685 EUR

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. 358 40 5581 328,milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/caverion/r/announcement-of-managers--transactions--grevermond-investments-limited-has-purchased-shares-in-caver,c2161210

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/2161210/611345.pdf

PDF


