HELSINKI, Finland, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release January 5, 2017 at 6.00 p.m. EET

Announcement of managers' transactions: Grevermond Investments Limited has purchased shares in Caverion Corporation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: GREVERMOND INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Closely associated person

Name: ROSENLAW, MICHAEL

Position: Vice Chairman of the Board

Issuer: CAVERION OYJ FI

LEI: 7437007ECQWVPCJIS695

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007ECQWVPCJIS695_20170105160026_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 02.08.2016

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062781

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 65,000 Unit price: 5.72685 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 65,000 Volume weighted average price: 5.72685 EUR

CAVERION CORPORATION

