SoftServe and ADAM Announce a Strategic Partnership to Help Enterprises Deliver Engaging Customer Experience and Digitize Brands

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- SoftServe, a global leader in digital software development and consulting, and ADAM Software, a leader in Digital Asset Management (DAM) recently named as a Digital Asset Management leader in The Forrester Wave': Digital Asset Management For Customer Experience, Q3 2016, today announced a strategic partnership.

This partnership combines SoftServe's expertise in such areas as Experience Design, Big Data and Advanced Analytics, IoT, and Digital Enterprise Consulting, with the holistic capabilities of ADAM's Smart Content Hub', a content platform that engages customers and creates opportunities connected to their brands.

Robert Corace, EVP, Digital Disruption, SoftServe, said: "SoftServe has been innovating in the digital space for over 20 years with deep R&D acumen delivering complex business solutions for both Enterprise and the software companies that serve them. We are always looking to expand our global partner network and bring value to our customers. The partnership with ADAM will allow SoftServe to couple its deep engineering capabilities and leading digital design expertise to ADAM's best in class DAM and PIM solutions. The resulting innovative offerings will be presented in our Digital Design Center in Austin, TX, which is opening soon".

Pieter Casneuf, CEO, ADAM Software, commented: "DAM is a crucial part of a larger marketing technology landscape that manages customer-facing rich media content. Together with SoftServe, we can deliver the best outcome for organizations and their projects through the DX Platform. We are proud and honored that ADAM is a part of this platform".

SoftServe's market focus around Commerce, Media, Financial Services and Healthcare/Life Sciences aligns with ADAM's positioning, creating a powerful Digital Services offering.

About SoftServe

With over 20 years of experience in digital software development and consulting, SoftServe has transformed the way thousands of global organizations do business by developing the most innovative technologies and processes in Big Data, Internet of Things (IoT), security and experience design. Visit www.softserveinc.com to learn more.

About ADAM

ADAM Software helps brands deliver great customer experiences. Its Smart Content Hub helps you to answer many of today's marketing challenges. Available in the cloud or on-premise, this content platform is scalable for enterprises of all sizes and brings a new way of thinking to managing customer experiences. Visit www.adamsoftware.net to learn more.

