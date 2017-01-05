HELSINKI, Finland, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release January 5, 2017 at 6.05 p.m. EET

Announcement of managers' transactions: Grevermond Investments Limited has sold shares in Caverion Corporation

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: GREVERMOND INVESTMENTS LIMITED

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1):Closely associated person

Name: ROSENLAW, MICHAEL

Position: Vice Chairman of the Board

Issuer: CAVERION OYJ FI

LEI: 7437007ECQWVPCJIS695

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437007ECQWVPCJIS695_20170105161304_3

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 11.10.2016

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000062781

Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management

Transaction Details

(1): Volume: 22,900 Unit price: 6.80907 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 22,900 Volume weighted average price: 6.80907 EUR

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

CONTACT:

For additional information, please contact:

Milena Hæggström, Head of Investor Relations, tel. 358 40 5581 328,milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/caverion/r/announcement-of-managers--transactions--grevermond-investments-limited-has-sold-shares-in-caverion-c,c2161219

The following files are available for download: