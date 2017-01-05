HELSINKI, Finland, Jan 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release January 5, 2017 at 6.05 p.m. EET
Announcement of managers' transactions: Grevermond Investments Limited has sold shares in Caverion Corporation
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: GREVERMOND INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Closely associated person
Name: ROSENLAW, MICHAEL
Position: Vice Chairman of the Board
Issuer: CAVERION OYJ FI
LEI: 7437007ECQWVPCJIS695
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 7437007ECQWVPCJIS695_20170105161304_3
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 11.10.2016
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000062781
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL
(X) Executed under portfolio or asset management
Transaction Details
(1): Volume: 22,900 Unit price: 6.80907 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 22,900 Volume weighted average price: 6.80907 EUR
CAVERION CORPORATION
