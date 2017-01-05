Western Selection Plc - Disposal of shares in Swallowfield PLC

WESTERN SELECTION P.L.C.

(the "Company")

Disposal of shares in Swallowfield PLC ("Swallowfield")

The Company announces that, on 5 January 2017, it sold 120,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of Swallowfield at 265 pence per share.

Following this transaction, the Company now holds 1,630,000 ordinary shares in Swallowfield which represents 9.66 per cent of Swallowfield's issued share capital.

Edward Beale, a non-executive director of the Company, is a non-executive director of Swallowfield.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Articles 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR)

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact: