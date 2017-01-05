sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
05.01.2017 | 17:27
PR Newswire

Goldcrest Resources Plc - Change of ISIN

PR Newswire
London, January 5

5 January 2017

Goldcrest Resources plc

("Goldcrest" or the "Company")

Change of ISIN

Goldcrest Resources plc announces that further to the Company's capital reorganisation which was confirmed in the announcement dated 4 January 2017, the Company's ISIN will change to GB00BYYRSQ60 with effect from 6 January 2017.

The Directors of Goldcrest accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

**ENDS**

Enquiries

Goldcrest Resources plc
Paul Haywood, Executive Director

paul@goldcrestresourcesplc.com		Tel: 020 3053 3631
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Turner / Liam Murray
Tel: 020 7213 0880
St Brides Partners Ltd
Susie Geliher / Lottie Brocklehurst		Tel: 020 7236 1177

