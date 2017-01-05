Goldcrest Resources Plc - Change of ISIN

5 January 2017

Goldcrest Resources plc

("Goldcrest" or the "Company")

Change of ISIN

Goldcrest Resources plc announces that further to the Company's capital reorganisation which was confirmed in the announcement dated 4 January 2017, the Company's ISIN will change to GB00BYYRSQ60 with effect from 6 January 2017.

The Directors of Goldcrest accept responsibility for this announcement.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

