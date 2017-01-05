Goldcrest Resources Plc - Change of ISIN

PR Newswire
London, January 5
5 January 2017
Goldcrest Resources plc
("Goldcrest" or the "Company")
Change of ISIN
Goldcrest Resources plc announces that further to the Company's capital reorganisation which was confirmed in the announcement dated 4 January 2017, the Company's ISIN will change to GB00BYYRSQ60 with effect from 6 January 2017.
The Directors of Goldcrest accept responsibility for this announcement.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.
**ENDS**
Enquiries
|Goldcrest Resources plc
Paul Haywood, Executive Director
paul@goldcrestresourcesplc.com
|Tel: 020 3053 3631
|Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Jo Turner / Liam Murray
|Tel: 020 7213 0880
|St Brides Partners Ltd
Susie Geliher / Lottie Brocklehurst
|Tel: 020 7236 1177