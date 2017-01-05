As the solar industry grows, so do the inventive solutions for wide-spread adoption of PV technology. However, many such ideas sound good to begin with, but fall short when they actually attempt to enter the market. The jury is still out on Sunflare's latest offering, but the panels have some intriguing attributes, which could see them succeed where other solar products have failed.

The big unveiling of Sunflare's solar panels took place at CES 2017 in Las Vegas this week. The nuts and bolts of the panels is that they use CIGS solar cells, which do not use a glass substrate and has thinner layers of semiconductors. This makes them both flexible and significantly lighter than the most common modules found in the industry ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...