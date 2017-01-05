Company Announcement No. 642 Pursuant to section 29 of the Danish Securities Trading Act it is hereby announced that Wellington Management Group LLP has informed DSV that the holding of shares in DSV A/S represents 9,737,117 shares, corresponding to 5.12% of the entire share capital and voting rights of DSV A/S.



Contacts



Flemming Ole Nielsen, Investor Relations Director, tel. +45 43 20 33 92, flemming.o.nielsen@dsv.com



Ronni Funch Olsen, Investor Relations Officer, tel. +45 43 20 31 93, ronni.f.olsen@dsv.com



Yours sincerely,



DSV A/S



Attachment:

