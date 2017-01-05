Regulatory News:

On December 15, 2016, Viparis announced that it had awarded a new contract to Areas to redesign the food service offerings at Paris expo Porte de Versailles. This partnership perfectly reflects Viparis's "Guest Attitude" policy, which aims to offer the best service per square meter.

The project to renovate the Porte de Versailles exhibition complex which began in May 2015 is well underway, and the first changes are now taking shape. Viparis is working tirelessly to bolster the site's appeal and to transform it into a vibrant and living venue. As part of this, food services play a key role, and customers have high expectations.

Striking a perfect balance between the best local restaurants and a portfolio of renowned international brands, Areas won the Viparis tender in 2016. The company, which is a global leader in food and beverage services and travel retail, was awarded an exclusive 11-year contract to supply food services to Paris expo Porte de Versailles. Across 40 points of sale, Areas will provide a unique and exclusive offering in harmony with the complex's goal to become a 'permanent universal exposition'.

In the words of Pablo Nakhlé Cerruti, Deputy Director of Viparis, "Our goal is to offer our visitors a range of contemporary catering services in line with the positioning of the exhibition complex innovative, customized, quality-focused, digital and sustainable. Our focus is on urban brands, and we offer modular units based on the size of events. We also include temporary food services to match each event that will appeal as much to Parisians as to our B2B and B2C customers

Alexandre de Palmas, CEO of Areas for France and Northern Europe, added: "As a long-time partner of Viparis, Areas has a unique set of skills when it comes to exhibition complexes, providing appealing, contemporary food services that can be customized to match the nature and scope of each trade show. We are proud to play a part in Viparis's transformation of the complex. Together, we will position Paris expo Porte de Versailles as the most forward-looking international events site in terms of innovative and digital food service offerings

The opening of the Maison Pradier stand on December 1, 2016 kicked off the new Areas offer. McDonald's and Paul, both internationally-known brands, have designed site-specific outlets for Paris expo Porte de Versailles. The McDonald's will have table service, premium products, a salad bar, an ice cream stand and a McCafé. Paul will feature an innovation café with weekly events centered around an industrial-sized dough-mixer.

Throughout 2017, Areas will open some thirty French and international food service brands, such as La Place, Red d'Hippo, Déli&Cia, MasQMenos, Marguerite du Pré, Super Wild Coffee, and more.

In the form of stationary, temporary and ambulatory points of sale, these brands can adapt to the size of every event, and will feature a digital component for the benefit of target customers (exhibitors, organizers and visitors).

The Paris expo Porte de Versailles modernisation project

A ten-year program of works starting in 2015 that will not interrupt day-to-day operations

€500m in private investment

Renovation of 61% of the existing surfaces

Five world-class architects (including two Pritzker laureates): Christian de Portzamparc, Dominique Perrault, Jean Nouvel, Valode Pistre and Jean-Michel Wilmotte

70,000 sq. m of green spaces, including 52,000 sq. m of green roofs

Download the free Paris Expo Paris Congress apps and discover the site as it will look in 2024

About Viparis

Viparis manages ten conference centres in the greater Paris region. Each year, it welcomes an average of 10 million visitors (including the general public, business visitors and spectators), and hosts 800 events in every sector at Paris expo Porte de Versailles, Paris Le Bourget, Paris Nord Villepinte, Espace Champerret, the Palais des Congrès de Paris, the Palais des Congrès de Versailles, the Palais des Congrès d'Issy, the Carrousel du Louvre, the Espace Grande Arche and the Hôtel Salomon de Rothschild.

Viparis, the European leader in events management, works tirelessly to create excellent, innovative services for both customers and visitors.

About Areas

Areas is one of the global leaders in the travel catering and retail industry, generating €1.668 billion in revenue in 2016. A global brand of Elior Group, Areas welcomes 330 million customers each year in 2,000 restaurants and points of sale in 13 countries, throughout Europe as well as in the USA, Mexico and Chile. As the caterer of choice in the travel and leisure markets, focusing on quality for 45 years, Areas is present in transportation hubs large and small across the world (airports, train stations, motorway service plazas), as well as in exhibition centers and leisure parks. Building upon a culture of operational excellence, Areas draws on its in-depth understanding of travelers' needs and the most extensive range of catering concepts on the market to offer the perfect blend of ingredients for each of its 900,000 daily customers to savor.

For further information: http://www.areas.com Areas on Twitter @Areas / @Areas_FR / @Areas_ES

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in the catering and support services industry, and is now a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare, and travel markets.

Now operating in 15 countries, the Group generated €5,896 million in revenue through 23,000 restaurants and points of sale in FY 2015-2016. Our 120,000 employees serve 4.4 million customers on a daily basis, taking genuine care of each and every one by providing personalized catering and service solutions to ensure an innovative customer experience.

We place particular importance on corporate social responsibility and have been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004. The professional excellence of our teams, as well as their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation and to providing best in-class service is embodied in our corporate motto: "Time savored".

For further information please visit our website: http://www.eliorgroup.com or follow us on Twitter: @Elior_Group

