The global automatic baby swing marketis expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 5% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report.

In this report, Technavio covers the market outlook and growth prospects of the global automatic baby swing marketfor 2017-2021. By product type, this market is segmented into full-sized automatic baby swings and portable automatic baby swings.

The main distribution channels for automatic baby swings are specialty stores, department stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets, baby boutique stores, and online retail. Specialty stores are responsible for maximum sales, accounting for over 45% of the total sales. Analysts at Technavio forecast the automatic baby swing market to grow to USD 1,140.8 million by 2021.

The key driving factors responsible for the growth of this market are an increased emphasis on convenience due to changing lifestyles, growing number of working parents and nuclear families, the advent of baby swings with smart monitoring features, and benefits associated with baby swings in the physical and mental development of babies.

Technavio's research study segments the global automatic baby swing market into the following regions:

Europe

North America

APAC

ROW

Europe: largest automatic baby swing market

Europe has been witnessing continuous growth in durable juvenile products since the economic recovery in 2011. Vendors are continually involved in bringing about improvements in product quality and progress in function and performance, which are adding to the growth of the automatic baby swing market in the region.

"Product innovation and launches continue to be key to the growth of the baby swing market in the region. New product enhancements in swings allow them to be transformed into high chairs, bouncers, and rockers. These products have witnessed greater acceptance, and are expected to propel market growth during the forecast period," says Brijesh Kumar Choubey, one of the lead analysts at Technavio for toys and baby products research.

North America: a mature automatic baby swing market segment

North America has a mature market for automatic baby swings with a high penetration rate. There are high levels of consumer awareness, with the easy availability of products from established vendors. The market is expected to display a steady growth through the forecast period, with most sales generated due to the introduction of new and improved products from established brands like Fisher-Price and Graco. The product advancements in the market and the prevailing safety specified the standard to ensure the safe and satisfactory performance of these products have also played a key role in building confidence among consumers.

APAC: fastest growing automatic baby swing market segment

"The growing product awareness, changing lifestyles, and growing number of nuclear families is expected to increase the market penetration for automatic baby swings in the forecast period. Key economies like China, India, and Indonesia are expected to spearhead product adoption leading the way for other countries in the region," says Brijesh.

Additionally, the region's growing middle-class population combined with an increase in organized retailing presents a key sales platform for the sales of baby swings. While store-based retail systems dominate the automatic baby swing market in the region, online retailing is quickly gaining traction. With broadband penetration growing in the region, well-planned web marketing initiatives will be one of the key initiatives in the online sales of automatic baby swings in the region. These factors are expected to make APAC the fastest growing automatic baby swing market segment, with a CAGR of 4.75% through the forecast period.

ROW: improved standards of living of consumers driving market growth

The automatic baby swing market in South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa is expected to grow during the forecast period because of the rising middle-class population, increasing income levels, and improving living standards. Countries in the Middle East like the UAE, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia are also expected to exhibit improved growth due to the high purchasing power of consumers. The increasing popularity of online retail, coupled with new product launches will benefit the automatic baby swing market in the region. Some of the popular brands in ROW are Bébé Confort and Graco

The top vendors in the global automatic baby swing market highlighted in the report are:

Fisher-Price

Graco

Kids II

4moms

