Under the liquidity contract signed between Lagardère SCA and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2016:

19,000 Lagardère SCA shares

€ 4,907,095.76

For information, at the time of the last assessment on June 30th 2016, the following resources were available:

201,000 Lagardère SCA shares

€ 644,157.55

LAGARDERE SCA

Partnership limited by shares

Share capital of €799,913,044.60

Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75116, Paris

No. 320 366 446 on the Paris trade and companies register

