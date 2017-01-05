Regulatory News:
Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB):
Under the liquidity contract signed between Lagardère SCA and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2016:
19,000 Lagardère SCA shares
€ 4,907,095.76
For information, at the time of the last assessment on June 30th 2016, the following resources were available:
201,000 Lagardère SCA shares
€ 644,157.55
LAGARDERE SCA
Partnership limited by shares
Share capital of €799,913,044.60
Registered office: 4 rue de Presbourg, 75116, Paris
No. 320 366 446 on the Paris trade and companies register
This English translation is for the convenience of English-speaking readers. However, only the French text has any legal value.
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170105005872/en/
Contacts:
Lagardère SCA